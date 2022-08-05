Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $123.45 million and approximately $34.08 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chromia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

