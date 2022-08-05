Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 15.4%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 3,715,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,843,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.