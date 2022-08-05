Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.90- EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,356. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.38 and a 200 day moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Institutional Trading of Cigna

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.72.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.