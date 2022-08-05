Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Purchases $49,296.60 in Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

