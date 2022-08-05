Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

NYSE:CNK opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

