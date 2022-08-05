Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

