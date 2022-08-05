Citigroup Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $38.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 74,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,981. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $14,399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

