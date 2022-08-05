Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,596 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 497,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,552,974. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

