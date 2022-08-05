Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $108.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

