Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Patrick Goepel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.38. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $108.93.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
