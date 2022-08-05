Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Clearwater Analytics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,095. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 487,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at $126,977,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 487,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $6,564,697.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,433,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,977,305.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 547,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.