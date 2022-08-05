Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,095. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -224.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky acquired 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth $143,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

