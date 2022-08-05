Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at TheStreet

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $701.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

