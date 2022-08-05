Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.04

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.04 and traded as high as $60.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 212,270 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Featured Articles
