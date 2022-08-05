Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 340,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,712. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 68,261 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 254.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

