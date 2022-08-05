Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Sells $89,136.00 in Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cohen & Steers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.64.
Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
