Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund accounts for 0.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.