Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $35.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Up 2.8 %

COHU stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.55. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.