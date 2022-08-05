Coin98 Market Cap Hits $109.55 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $109.55 million and $111.58 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

