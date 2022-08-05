Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

