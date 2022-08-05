Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

