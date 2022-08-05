CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CommScope Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COMM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Get CommScope alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CommScope news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.