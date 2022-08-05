CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,564. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Wilk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 109,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $796,232.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,868,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,856,561.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 206,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,858. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,905,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

