Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,674,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Institutional Trading of Compugen
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.