Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Compugen Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.46. 1,674,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.10. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Compugen by 23.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

