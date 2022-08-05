Conceal Trading Down 8.5% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $951.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,212.59 or 1.00096335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00224200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00261348 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00059932 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 12,691,634 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

