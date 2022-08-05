Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 17,338,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,836,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

PG&E Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PCG opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

