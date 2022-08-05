Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

Shares of NXST opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $197.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $123,266.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

