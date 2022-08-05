Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

NYSE:AMT opened at $271.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

