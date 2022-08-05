Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $474.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.77. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

