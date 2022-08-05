Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 371 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.