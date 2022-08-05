Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 575 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 2.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.