Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.