Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $943,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.0 %

ASML stock opened at $588.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.39. The firm has a market cap of $241.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

