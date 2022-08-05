Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Chemours by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

