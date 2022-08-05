ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

