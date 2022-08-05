ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $93.30. 209,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.