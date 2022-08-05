ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,461,364. The stock has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.