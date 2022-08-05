Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.
ED traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $97.19. 1,654,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,855. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 72.98%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.
