Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

STZ stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $242.25. 18,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,217. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

