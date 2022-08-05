Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $287.89

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and traded as high as $313.54. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $313.54, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

