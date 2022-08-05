Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Lowered to C$2,600.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,407.14.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

CSU stock traded down C$43.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2,124.82. 28,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,636. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.03 billion and a PE ratio of 84.35. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,961.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,047.91.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 84.9100024 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.