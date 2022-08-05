Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
MCF opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
