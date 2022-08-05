ConvaTec Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

LON CTEC opened at GBX 237 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.18. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ConvaTec Group

CTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253 ($3.10).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

