ConvaTec Group Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ConvaTec Group Stock Performance
LON CTEC opened at GBX 237 ($2.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.18. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.
Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group
In related news, insider Jonny Mason acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,384.76).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
Recommended Stories
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.