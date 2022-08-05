Convex Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $473.19 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $473.19 million and $10.48 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.13 or 0.00030660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,442,020 coins and its circulating supply is 66,333,326 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.