Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Copa Stock Up 5.5 %

CPA stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 195.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Copa by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

