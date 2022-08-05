Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Increased by Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Copart makes up 4.7% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Copart by 114.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Copart by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.69. 23,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

