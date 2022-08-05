Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $754.63 million, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

