Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 5.9%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 20,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 475,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

