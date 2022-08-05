Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.83 and last traded at 0.83. 19,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 123,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.76.

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

