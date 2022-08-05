Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE CMT opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

