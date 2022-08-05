Coreto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,318.00 (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Coreto has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $554,801.76 and $1,318.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00620916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Coreto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.